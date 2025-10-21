Celtic are reportedly lining up a surprise January transfer window raid on Premier League Liverpool for a boyhood Bhoys fan whose best days are arguably now behind him.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are expected to be active in the winter window, as they look to bolster a squad that currently sits five points behind Hearts in the Scottish Premiership title race, and down in 28th spot in the expanded Europa League table.

Left-back is a particular area of concern, with Kieran Tierney having started only half of the eight league outings so far due to his checkered injury history.

With that in mind, a fresh report claims Celtic are ready to test the waters with Liverpool over a move for Scotland skipper Andy Robertson.

According to SportsBoom, the Parkhead outfit are looking to take advantage of Robertson playing understudy to Liverpool summer signing Milos Kerkez, despite the former Bournemouth man struggling to make an impact on Merseyside to date.

Robertson will be out of contract in the summer and the reports stats that Reds boss Arne Slot could be tempted to offload him in January – if the price is right.

The 31-year-old is reported to have grown up a Celtic fan, and it’s stated that he could be intrigued by the opportunity to pull of the famous green and white jersey.

Rodgers is banking on the fact that Robertson needs more playing time, especially given there is a World Cup next year and Scotland are estill in the mix to quality automatically or via a play-off.

While not the same maurading left-back he was during Jurgen Klopp’s heyday at Liverpool, Robertson would still be a quality performer back in his homeland. However, with Kerkez struggling to make an impact and Kostas Tsimikas out on loan at Roma, Slot might not give the green light to an exit anyway.

It’s certanly an interesting link, however, and one to keep an eye as we get close to the Janaury window opening.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Liverpool icon urges Arne Slot to ‘sacrifice’ Mo Salah and make surprise tactical tweak – Exclusive

Latest Celtic news

Leeds United are likely to block Celtic’s cheeky request to sign Illan Meslier on a free transfer in the January window, but sources are adamant a deal is there to be done and with the move likely to spell the beginning of the end of another star’s somewhat illustrious career.

Elsewhere, Everton are considering a January move for Celtic forward Daizen Maeda, according to reports, and TEAMtalk understands that David Moyes is open to strengthening the front line, amid other links with an Arsenal star.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.