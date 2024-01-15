Celtic plotting three more january transfer window signings as exciting winger completes medical

Funds are still available for Brendan Rodgers to do more business in the January transfer window, with the Celtic boss reportedly eyeing three more additions.

The Scottish Premiership giants are close to completing a deal for Rapid Vienna winger Nicolas Kuhn, who is thought to have arrived in the country for a medical.

But he could be one of a number of additions in the winter window, as Rodgers looks to bolster his squad.

Football Insider reports that Rodgers still wants a goalkeeper, given that Je Hart will be out of contract at the end of the current campaign. However, that deal may well have to wait until the summer, depending on what happens with Hart.

A new left-back and a forward are also reported to be on the agenda as Celtic push for another Scottish title.

FI adds that those three areas have all been identified after a deal to snap up right-winger Kuhn.

In terms of the left-back spot, Greg Taylor has started every Scottish Premiership game for Celtic this season at left-back.

Alexandro Bernabei was signed as a backup in 2022 but is yet to make an impact at the club, with only 12 starts so far.

Meanwhile, a forward is on the radar with Kyogo Furuhashi and Hyeon-gyu Oh the only out-and-out No.9s on the club’s books.

Celtic are currently eight points clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership and are next in action against Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

READ MORE: Celtic ready to swoop for Premier League defender in cut-price deal after bust-up at current club