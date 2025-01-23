Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are set for a massive week of transfers as their window bursts into life and they finally see some deals come to fruition.

There will be outgoings and some big-name homecomings as they get ready to challenge for the knockout phases of the Champions League.

Striker Kyogo Furuhashi is on his way to Rennes in a deal worth £10million and his exit will make the way for the return of a familiar face and a fan favorite.

Portuguese winger Jota made his name at Celtic before a £26million move to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

Jota did not enjoy life in Saudi Arabia and made the move to Rennes in the summer but is again ready to move and he is in discussion between the clubs. It will go down as two separate deals but the fact Rennes want Kyogo has given Celtic hope of doing a deal that suits both parties.

Rennes paid £8million for Jota and that was seen as a major coup due to the huge sum spent by Al-Ittihad to bring him to the club. It’s suggested by sources that they would be happy to recoup what they paid and that means The Hoops could use the £10m gained for Kyogo to do the deal.

The Japanese striker has been sensational for Celtic but they have eyes on a replacement and are expected to move in the next week. Danish forward Mathias Kvistgaarden has also been a long-term target for the Scottish Champions and he is again on the radar for this month.

Sources say that he is keen on the move and Brondby are open to doing a deal, giving Celtic hope of acquiring him before the February deadline.

Kvistgaarden, who has 12 goals in 18 games this season already across all competitions, was eager to move to Scotland before and is believed to still be keen on the switch now.

There is also much excitement about the return of Kieran Tierney who is set to join the club on a pre-contract deal in the summer. However, talks are ongoing about a loan until the end of the season and Arsenal are keen to see his wages covered and him paying again.