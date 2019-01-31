Celtic pull plug on two loan exits – but allow third to join Wycombe

Celtic have pulled the plug on Jack Hendry and Jonny Hayes leaving Parkhead on loan on Transfer Deadline Day.

The news of Hayes staying at Celtic comes as a blow to Aberdeen, who had been looking to lure the winger back to Pittodrie.

The Republic of Ireland winger is a huge fans favourite having spent five hugely-successful years the club up until 2017 when he joined Celtic.

The 31-year-old has attracted interest from England, with a number of Championship clubs keen – but we revealed on Wednesday how were in pole position to land him before the transfer deadline.

Hayes is under contract at Parkhead until 2020 but, having started just three games all season, the Bhoys are willing to let him move on.

However, we now understand Celtic have decided to keep Hayes until the end of the season, before making a decision on his long-term future then.

Young defender Henry has also been told he will stay at Celtic, with a loan move to Bradford called off.

The Bantams were also being linked with Calvin Miller, 21, but we understand a loan move to Wycombe is now in the offing for the versatile full-back or winger.

