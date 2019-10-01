Celtic, Rangers going head to head for £2m Dundee Utd hotshot

Celtic and Rangers are set to go head-to-head in the battle to sign Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland in January.

A report in the Shields Gazette claims that Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard have both sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old in action.

It is claimed that Shankland, who excelled at Ayr United last season, would cost the Old Firm rivals around £2million.

The attacker has scored 13 times in just seven appearances in the Scottish Championship for United so far this season.

Despite playing in the second tier of Scottish football, Shankland has been called up to the senior Scotland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino this month.