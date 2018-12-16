Celtic, Rangers in battle for Spanish striker also wanted by Leeds

Celtic and Rangers are looking to head off interest from the Premier League and Championship in a bid to land Spanish striker Fran Sol.

The Willem II front-man is one of the top-scorers in Holland this season, with 12 goals already to his name.

The 26-year-old, who was previously with Real Madrid as a youngster, joined Willem form Villarreal in 2016 and has scored nearly 50 league goals since then.

Sol is out-of-contract at the end of the season, although the Dutch club have a year’s option on him – but now they are set to face a real battle to prolong his stay at the club.

Celtic and Rangers have both been scouting him closely in recent months, and have received glowing reports – and they are both gearing up potential bids in the New Year.

However, the two Scottish giants are aware that their scouts have not been alone in tracking him. Burnley, Cardiff, Huddersfield, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Derby and Swansea have also checked on him.