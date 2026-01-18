Celtic explode back into race for £12m striker but face fierce battle with Ligue 1 giants

Celtic are being tipped to battle it out with Ligue 1 giants Lyon for the signing of a Danish striker they were first credited with interest in four years ago.

Caretaker boss Martin O’Neill, who took over for the second time this season after the sacking of Wilfried Nancy, has previously revealed that he wants two new forwards signed before the January transfer window shuts.

Speaking recently, he said: “You can tell that we definitely need to get a centre forward. Young Johnny Kenny has done really fine in the games, but I think it’s really harsh to put that kind of pressure on a young lad.

“We’re looking for help. We will definitely get people in.”

However, a proposed deal for NK Celje talisman Franko Kovacevic could well be off after the frontman agreed a deal to join Ferencvaros, who are managed by former Celtic star Robbie Keane.

There is slightly better news, though, when it comes to the chase for Wolfsburg attacker Jonas Wind.

The Denmark international is currently sidelined after undergoing an operation on a thigh injury, but is expected to be back by the end of this month.

Wind, who was first linked with a Celtic switch when he played for FC Copenhagen four years ago, is set to be available for a cut-price fee due to the fact that he is out of contract this summer.

The 26-year-old joined the Bundesliga side in a £12million deal in 2022 and has scored 31 goals in 84 league starts in Germany.

However, he’s had a disappointing campaign this time around, failing to hit the mark in any of his eight outings for a Wolfsburg side who currently sit 12th in the Bundesliga table.

Now reports in Germany claim that Celtic and Lyon are ready to go head-to-head for the forward, rather than waiting until the summer to sign Wind on a free transfer.

The 6ft 2in striker has also scored eight goals in 37 caps for his country and was an unused substitute for Denmark in their World Cup loss to Scotland back in November.

