Celtic are looking to reunite with a former star of theirs now playing in the Premier League

Celtic are exploring a move to bring Odsonne Edouard back to Parkhead, with the club in contact with the Crystal Palace striker’s agents, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Edouard, who left Celtic for Palace in 2021 in a £15million deal, could be available for a similar fee as the Eagles look to offload the 25-year-old French forward.

With just one year left on his contract, Palace are keen to cash in rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

However, Celtic are reluctant to pay close to £15million up front and are considering a loan deal with a contract offer in January, a more financially prudent approach, which would not suit Palace.

Edouard, who scored 86 goals in 179 appearances during his prolific spell at Celtic, is open to a return to the Scottish champions, where he enjoyed significant success, including three Scottish Premiership titles.

His familiarity with the club and fanbase makes the move appealing, but Celtic face competition from other Premier League clubs and European suitors, who are also monitoring the situation.

Edouard’s desire to leave Palace, where he has struggled for consistent starts could accelerate negotiations.

He has also been told he is not in the first-team plans this season and won’t get in the side ahead of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been superb for Palace.

Palace could make Celtic signing tough

For Celtic, re-signing Edouard would bolster their attacking options as they aim to maintain domestic dominance and compete in the Champions League.

His physicality, finishing, and experience in high-stakes matches make him an ideal fit for Brendan Rodgers’ system. However, Palace’s insistence on a permanent sale could complicate matters, especially if Celtic prioritise a loan to manage their budget.

As the transfer window progresses, Celtic’s ability to structure a deal that satisfies both parties will be key. Edouard’s potential homecoming could reignite his career, but with rival interest growing, Celtic must act swiftly to secure their former star.

