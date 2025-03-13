Celtic are at risk of losing star man Daizen Maeda as several European sides are considering moves for the winger this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The Hoops have had another successful season, are on course to lift another Scottish Premiership title, and could win a domestic treble. Brendan Rodgers’ side also reached the Champions League play-off round, before being knocked out by Bayern Munich despite performing very well across the two legs.

Maeda has played a leading role in Celtic’s success. With 36 goal contributions in all competitions, he is the Hoops’ most influential forward, with Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn next with and Arne Engels just behind.

The Japanese international is arguably one of the best pressers in the game, too, and that is one of the reasons why he’s set to be a man in demand this summer.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that clubs from Germany and Italy are keeping close tabs on Maeda and are considering a summer move for him.

The 27-year-old is under contract with Celtic until 2027, which puts them in a position to demand a sizeable fee for his services.

Celtic sold Kyogo Furuhashi for £10m in January and TEAMtalk sources state that it will take significantly more to lure Maeda from Glasgow.

Maeda won’t push for Celtic exit but money talks

TEAMtalk understands that Celtic are keen to renew Maeda’s contract before the end of this season, to secure his value for the upcoming transfer window.

Sources state that Maeda is happy at Celtic and won’t agitate for a move away, but like any player has desires to play at the highest level possible.

He will be encouraged by the Hoops’ desires to build on their European progress this season and they aim to make the knock out stages proper next season.

Money talks, however, and Celtic have always sold players when they are at their peak value so they can get the best deal for the club.

Maeda does not look like slowing down and the expectation is that his good form will continue, so there is business sense in selling him while his stock his high.

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, has stated he hopes to hold onto his key players and continue the plan to make the club more dominant in Europe.

When asked by in a recent interview whether he could see Maeda join a top club this summer, Rodgers admitted that there could be interest in him and a number of his other players.

“I would think he would [receive offers]. I think a number of the players will because of their efficiency and their work,” Rodgers said.

“If you’re doing it at a Champions League level, then you’re showing that you can do it on that stage.”

