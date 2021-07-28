Celtic sense opportunity by setting up Tottenham raid for rarely-seen star

Celtic have opened transfer talks with Tottenham over a potential deal for goalkeeper Joe Hart this summer, according to a report.

The Hoops are in a period of transition after Neil Lennon’s exit earlier this year. Australian manager Ange Postecoglou has taken the reins and is eyeing a better season than last season’s showing. Indeed, arch-rivals Rangers won the Scottish Premiership title, going unbeaten in the process.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Celtic are looking to take goalkeeper Hart north of the border.

The reporter says that the Scottish giants have ‘opened talks’ with Spurs over the deal.

Negotiations are ‘ongoing’, but there is no sign yet that the talks will advance.

Hart was once a leading goalkeeping light in the English game. He was Manchester City’s stopper, helping lead the club to their first Premier League title.

What’s more, he was England’s undisputed number one for a number of years. However, his career took a turn when Pep Guardiola arrived and shipped him off to Torino and West Ham in successive seasons.

From there, he moved to Burnley before joining Jose Mourinho at Tottenham last summer.

Still, his future in north London now also looks unclear. New boss Nuno Espirito Santo has signed former Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, initially on loan.

However, the deal could be made permanent next summer, with current number one Hugo Lloris in the final year of his contract.

Hart made 10 appearances in his first season at Spurs, but spent the entirety of the Premier League campaign on the bench.

Overall, the 34-year-old has made 340 English top flight outings.

New transfer suitor for Tottenham target

Nuno is also looking to reshape his defence, with Atalanta’s Cristian Romero a key target.

Spurs have reportedly offered €40million and €10million in bonuses for him.

However, a new suitor has threatened to pip Tottenham to the deal.