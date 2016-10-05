Celtic chief sees ‘at least three’ Scottish teams in British league

Celtic’s major shareholder Dermot Desmond has underlined his ambition to see the club join a British league – and also sees Rangers and Aberdeen following suit.

The Parkhead side’s major money man, who splits his time between Ireland, Gibraltar and Barbados, was asked for his thoughts on Celtic’s future as he arrived in Scotland to take part in the Alfred Dunhill Links Pro-Am Championship.

And Desmond, who also gave his thoughts on the future of Celtic’s star player Moussa Dembele, has reiterated his desire for the Hoops to move to England and insisted he still believes it will happen at some point – even though the English Football League recently rejected the latest proposals in their league reform plans.

The 72 EFL clubs held discussions on a proposed switch from three 24-team divisions to four 20-team ones.

The prospect of inviting the two Glasgow clubs and second string teams from the EPL sides to join a new league was overwhelmingly rejected.

Desmond said: “I think these doors are being closed all the time. Sometime it will be opened.

“I feel confident that Celtic, and indeed Rangers, and Aberdeen, and some of the other clubs in Scotland should participate in a bigger British league.”

Rodgers on Celtic in England

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was also asked recently for his thoughts on how he thought the club would fare in England, and he was optimistic that, in theory, they’d compete, saying:

“Make no bones about it. If Celtic are in England, Celtic are one of the top four/six clubs there.

“So can you imagine then the resources playing at that level, what that would produce for Celtic. It could go as far as it wants then.

“For Celtic to be in the English pyramid system is very tough because of the size of the club.

“We have the history, huge club, fan base, team, stadium, it would be a frightening prospect and an exciting prospect if it ever happened but for others looking through it would be very difficult to accept.

Desmond on Dembele

Desmond, when asked if Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Tottenham target Dembele would stay at Celtic, said: “I think so. Hopefully we can [keep him].

“They’re a team, they’re together, we don’t need to sell any players.

“Hopefully we can retain him but again our job is to have players that are wanted by other clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere.

“That will be an indication of the quality of footballers that we have.”