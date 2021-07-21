Celtic waste no time in replacing Kristoffer Ajer with Sweden defender

Celtic have signed Sweden defender Carl Starfelt from Rubin Kazan on a four-year deal.

Starfelt, 26, who had been with Russian side Rubin since 2019, is the Hoops’ third summer signing.

A statement on Celtic’s official website said: “Celtic Football Club is delighted to announce that it has reached agreement with FC Rubin Kazan for the transfer of Swedish defender Carl Starfelt, subject to the satisfaction of usual conditions and international clearance.

“On satisfaction and gaining clearance, Carl will sign on a four-year deal.

“Carl will also be subject to standard quarantine protocols and will join the squad as soon as possible.”

Former Gothenburg defender Starfelt was not included in Sweden’s squad for Euro 2020, but played the full 90 minutes in their home friendly win against Estonia in March.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou added: “I’m really pleased agreement has been reached and we are really looking forward to Carl joining up with the squad. Carl is an experienced player and someone with the attributes to be a real success at Celtic.

“He is a strong, athletic and committed defender and will add quality to our squad. I am sure he will be a player our supporters will welcome warmly and someone who will be really important for us going forward.”

Celtic signed Japan international forward Kyogo Furuhashi and Israel international Liel Abada earlier this month.

Brentford sign Ajer

The Hoops have wasted no time in replacing Kristoffer Ajer, who has signed for Brentford on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The Bees are currently preparing for their first season as a Premier League club and have begun making moves in the transfer market.

In Ajer, they have added a player with decent experience and plenty of potential. He joins them after five years with Celtic, where he was part of three title-winning squads.

The 23-year-old will now get his first taste of Premier League football, just like his club.

Ajer passed a medical and, subject to international clearance, is now a Brentford player. Reports have indicated the transfer fee as being £13.5m. He will commence training with them this week.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank is glad to have got his top target at the back.

He told the club website: “We wanted to get another central defender in, and Kris was our first choice. We think he fits the position specific profile perfectly, especially on the ball.