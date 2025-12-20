Wilfried Nancy’s turbulent start at Celtic has taken another turn, with sources revealing widespread confusion among the playing squad over the new manager’s intensive training regimes and tactical demands.

The Frenchman, appointed just over two weeks ago from Columbus Crew, has attempted a rapid overhaul – introducing complex possession-based principles and a three-at-the-back formation. But insiders claim he’s tried to implement “far too much, far too quickly,” leading to disarray on the pitch at Celtic.

This chaos has manifested in four straight defeats: a narrow home loss to league leaders Hearts, a 3-0 Europa League drubbing by Roma, a humiliating 3-1 Scottish League Cup final reverse to St Mirren, and Wednesday’s 2-1 setback at Dundee United: the Hoops’ first four game losing streak since 1978.

Players, accustomed to the pragmatic stability under interim boss Martin O’Neill or the possession-based 4-3-3 under Rodgers, are struggling to adapt, with sessions described as overwhelming amid the relentless fixture schedule.

Publicly, the board remains supportive. CEO Michael Nicholson has reiterated “absolute solid” backing for Nancy, emphasising a long-term project and ongoing January recruitment planning.

Behind the scene, though, it is a different matter, with sources revealing talks have already been held over a would-be successor.

Those appear to have arisen amid what’s been described as major concerns over the squad’s tepid response and the plummeting results, which have seen Celtic slip further adrift in the title race.

They trail Hearts by six points, and the signs so far of a fight back are not good, though they do have a game in hand on the Edinburgh side.

Celtic, Aberdeen clash crucial for Nancy

Celtic’s home clash with in-form Aberdeen at Parkhead on Sunday now carries seismic significance.

The Dons, riding a wave of confidence, represent another stern test. A defeat – Celtic’s fifth in a row under Nancy – would ramp up the pressure to intolerable levels, potentially forcing the board into an early, embarrassing decision on his future.

Having gambled on a progressive, left-field hire, sacking him so soon would invite ridicule, but Glasgow’s unforgiving spotlight leaves little room for sentiment.

Nancy insists progress is evident in performances, but results are merciless. With fan frustration boiling over, this weekend could define whether Celtic’s bold vision survives, or crumbles under the weight of expectation.

Following the loss to Dundee United, the under-pressure coach said: “I see a lot of improvement. Because today, we deserved to win, but we didn’t win. And at the end of the day, we lost the game. And this is what I told them.

“I know that this is four losses in a row. This is first also for me. I understand the fans are not happy with me. I understand that.”

With talk of Nancy being removed from the job at Celtic Park, our writers debated the future of the Frenchman after being asked if it was too soon to remove the 48-year-old from the dugout.

