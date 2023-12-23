Celtic star’s damaging exit prospects increase as Inter Milan prepare offer for Tottenham, Newcastle target

Celtic are in serious danger of losing Matt O’Riley, as Inter Milan are reportedly preparing to offer him a loan move, alongside interest from the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle.

It’s not often that a player developed in the Scottish Premiership finds their way right to the top. Virgil van Dijk made that journey, having won the Champions League and the Premier League after cutting his teeth in Scotland.

Moussa Dembele scored a lot of goals after moving to Ligue 1, but he had already made a name for himself in the Championship with Fulham before heading to Celtic.

O’Riley looks like the next of a small pool of players to make the jump to a big side, and he looks like he could land on his feet.

This season, the Celtic midfielder has scored nine goals and provided five assists in the Scottish Premiership. He also assisted three goals in the Champions League, against Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Feyenoord.

O’Riley already looks as if he can cut it alongside the big boys, and that’s all the more impressive considering he was playing for League One side MK Dons three seasons ago.

He might soon get his chance at the top, with a number of big names lining up to snare him. Newcastle are in line for the midfielder, having been told they’ll need to pay £25million or above – a record sale for Celtic.

TEAMtalk recently revealed Tottenham are among a host of Premier League sides also keen on the Danish international.

Euro giants Inter tracking O’Riley

Now, an even bigger European side in Inter Milan are keen on O’Riley.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who state the Serie A leaders are ‘considering a January move’ for the midfielder.

Inter are said to be ‘prepared to offer a loan with an obligation to buy’ in the summer.

It’s not clear what price they’d be willing to pay, but Celtic’s stance is not likely to change.

A move to Inter would be massive for O’Riley – they were Champions League finalists last term, and are into the knockouts this season.

UCL returns guiding interest

It’s believed that O’Riley’s Champions League form is one of the main reasons that big clubs are interested.

Indeed, Aston Villa, West Ham, PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid are all said to have been present at his European games this season.

Of course, he played against the latter, assisting the opener in a 2-2 draw, which likely alerted them to his promise.

Inter could be ready to make a move as soon as the January window opens, and the increasing interest means it’ll be hard for Celtic to keep O’Riley for long.

