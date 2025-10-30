Celtic’s managerial search took a sharp turn on Thursday as Kieran McKenna reaffirmed his commitment to Ipswich Town, with only two candidates openly indicating an openness to take the job so far.

TEAMtalk sources insisted that McKenna would listen to Parkhead, while Ange Postecoglou stepped back for a breather, and Nicky Hayen and Robbie Keane openly welcomed the role.

Ipswich boss McKenna, 39, faced the press after training and spoke on the potential exit talk: “I work here like I’m staying forever.”

Yet, the former Manchester United coach, who delivered successive promotions before last season’s top-flight drop, warmed to Celtic: “Massive club, incredible history – I’ve always had a soft spot.”

Insiders reiterated this afternoon that a formal approach would intrigue him. Ipswich sit 12th in the Championship; £5m in compensation is no barrier for a board craving long-term vision.

Ange Postecoglou’s potential homecoming has stalled. The 59-year-old, axed by Nottingham Forest 12 days ago, has told confidants he needs a proper break to “come back fresh.”

Despite #BringBackAnge fever and Chris Sutton’s endorsement, his return is looking more unlikely. “He adores Celtic, but timing may not be right,” a source said.

Two managers very keen to take Celtic job confirmed by sources

Club Brugge boss Nicky Hayen, 45, refused to close the door after a 6-1 cup win last night. “You never rule anything out in football,” he smiled, acknowledging his Brugge side lead Belgium and sit above Celtic in Europe.

His contract runs to 2028, but the Belgian’s stock is rising fast and sources say he is keen on a move to Parkhead.

Robbie Keane, 45, would “jump at the chance” to interview, per sources. The ex-Celtic striker has Ferencváros top of Hungary and into Europa League proper. His 124 Hoops goals and close ties to shareholder Dermot Desmond make him a romantic wildcard.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy remains on the radar but is locked on World Cup qualification; he won’t walk mid-campaign is the thought of those close.

Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney steer Sunday’s Old Firm clash against Rangers. The board wants a swift, harmonious hire.

With McKenna intrigued, Postecoglou resting, and Hayen and Keane eager, Celtic’s next era is on the brink of taking shape.

The Hoops currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership table, six points behind leaders Hearts, but have been buoyed by their 4-0 victory over Falkirk on Wednesday – O’Neil’s first match in interim charge.

