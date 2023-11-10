Celtic suffer hammer blow as Rodgers reveals top star will be sidelined for six weeks with knee injury

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda faces six weeks out after suffering a knee injury in the challenge that earned him a red card against Atletico Madrid.

The Japan international picked up the issue when he challenged Mario Hermoso in the first-half of the midweek Champions League encounter and although he was initially booked for it, VAR raised it to a red card.

He is now in a race against time to be fit for the next Old Firm clash, which is just over six weeks away from now on December 30.

Maeda will definitely miss games against Aberdeen, Motherwell, Lazio, St Johnstone, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Feyenoord and Hearts during that time.

The attacker has been a regular since he signed for the club but has been an especially key player for Rodgers with his role in the team growing since Jota left in the summer.

Celtic do have Luis Palma and Yang Hyun-jun who are likely to start in the wide areas against the Dons, while fellow summer signing Marco Tilio could be involved for the first time.

Speaking about Maeda’s injury, Rodgers said: “Daizen will probably be up to six weeks out with the injury from the challenge. He has strained his medial knee ligament.

“If he was in stronger in the challenge he probably wouldn’t have had the injury. The clash of feet has just opened up the knee ligament.

“It’s a big shame for us because he has been brilliant for me since I came here.”

