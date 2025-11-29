Celtic target Club World Cup headline-making striker as shock first Wilfried Nancy signing

Celtic are reportedly exploring the possibility of reuniting incoming manager Wilfried Nancy with one of his top Columbus Crew stars, who made headlines at the Club World Cup over the summer.

The Scottish Premiership giants are closing in on the appointment of the 48-year-old Frenchman to replace interim boss Martin O’Neill, who is expected to manage Celtic for the final time in Sunday’s visit to Hibernian.

Indeed, TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher has been right on top of Celtic‘s search to replace Brendan Rodgers from the beginning, especially when it comes to their interest in Nancy.

The reigning champions of Scotland are set to be busy in the January window as they look to overhaul leaders Hearts in the title race, backing Nancy with the tools to do just that.

Indeed, Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke reports that Celtic may look to bring some of Nancy’s Columbus Crew players to Parkhead in January, with a move for striker Wessam Abou Ali appearing realistic.

The Bhoys are in need of attacking reinforcements following hamstring injuries to Kelechi Iheanacho and Callum Osmand, with Nancy ready to prioritise a striker swoop in the winter window.

Abou Ali joined Columbus Crew in July and impressed in his early appearances with three goals and an assist in five matches.

Prior to his MLS switch, the Palestine international made headlines at the Club World Cup, scoring a 51-minute hat-trick for Al-Ahli in a 4-4 draw with Portuguese giants Porto.

The 26-year-old forward left the Egyptian club shortly after the tournament and signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Crew, keeping him at the club until December 2027.

Johnny Kenny is currently leading the line for Celtic in domestic football, scoring three goals in his last three Premiership appearances and netting in the 3-1 League Cup win over Rangers.

Celtic may, however, need to raise funds to secure a significant signing in January, with the sale of Japan international Daizen Maeda a distinct possibility.

TEAMtalk have previously reported how Maeda has asked for a January exit, with clubs in the Premier League keen on his services.

