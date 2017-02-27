Celtic target confirms he’s set for summer transfer

Scottish Premier League runaway leaders Celtic have been handed a transfer boost after a top January target admits he’s set for a move.

Henry Onyekuru has confirmed that he is set to leave KAS Eupen in the summer transfer window but has refused to say if he would be heading to Celtic Park.

The Hoops saw a £1million bid for the 19-year-old rejected in January, with the Belgian side placing a not-for-sale tag on the Nigerian.

Despite Onyekuru going AWOL in an attempt to push through the transfer, he remained at Eupen. However, the forward, who is also wanted by both Liverpool and Sevilla, has told Belgian newspaper L’avenir he will finally get his wish and depart the club in the summer.

When asked if he was set to leave, the striker replied: “Yeah, sure, I’m gonna leave this summer.

“I had the agreement of the Eupen club. I returned and I will be free to leave in the summer.

“I have no problem with the club. I have done everything to help keep the club in D1 and the goal is achieved.”

When the striker was asked about the possibility of Celtic resurrecting the transfer, Onyekuru said: Hmm, I can not yet answer now.

“I still have to talk to my officials and we will make a decision this summer.”