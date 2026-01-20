TEAMtalk can reveal Celtic have asked for details over a potential deal to sign Damir Redzic, the talented winger from Slovak side DAC Dunajska Streda, according to reliable sources.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe with his pace, dribbling skills, and goalscoring prowess, where he has netted seven goals and added one assist from 14 appearances so far this season.

Celtic‘s interest stems from their need to bolster the attacking options under Martin O’Neill. Sources indicate that the Hoops have already made enquiries, specifically requesting details on the wanted transfer fee and Redzic’s salary expectations. This proactive approach signals a genuine interest in the winger, who has impressed in the Slovak Super Liga with his versatility on the flanks.

As TEAMtalk previously reported, Rangers had previously shown strong interest in Redzic, viewing him as a potential addition to their squad. However, their pursuit has cooled somewhat following the high-profile signing of Danish international Andreas Skov Olsen from Wolfsburg.

Despite this, Rangers haven’t completely withdrawn; they’re monitoring the situation closely. Insiders suggest that if Celtic push forward with a bid, it could spur Rangers into action, reigniting the cross-city battle for talent.

Redzic’s appeal is widespread, with multiple clubs expressing admiration for his potential. Widely regarded as one of the most talented prospects to emerge from his country in recent years, Redzic’s playing style draws comparisons to the great Arjen Robben.

Yet, no formal offers have satisfied Dunajska Streda, who are holding firm on their valuation.

The club is seeking a fee in the range of €3-5 million (£2.6m-£4.3m / $3.5m – $5.8m), reflecting Redzic’s contract until 2027 and his growing reputation. This price tag has not yet been met, but clubs could try to wait until the January window reaches it’s final week to apply pressure for Dunajska Streda to sell.

Celtic hoping to add new signings with £12m striker linked

Rangers have been very proactive in the window so far and are keen to add more as they push in the title race.

Celtic, by contrast, have had a slow start and have only brought in Mexico international right-back Julian Araujo on loan from Bournemouth.

And while their fans are growing restless, the approach for Redzic shows that the Hoops are trying to bring in players to help their own title ambitions.

Celtic are also being tipped to battle it out with Ligue 1 giants Lyon for the signing of a Danish striker they were first credited with interest in four years ago.

Sources can confirm to TEAMtalk that Celtic are stepping up the hunt for two exciting additions to boost their attack and provide an upgrade in goal.

