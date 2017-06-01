Celtic to beat Cardiff and Forest to Aberdeen star Hayes

Celtic are set to win the battle for Aberdeen winger Johnny Hayes, TEAMtalk understands.

The 29-year-old was instrumental in the Dons’ excellent season – which saw them finish runners-up to Celtic.

Now Brendan Rodgers has sanctioned the move to land the Republic of Ireland winger.

A host of clubs south of the border had shown an interest with Cardiff City the front-runners – after they had two bids rejected for him in January.

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton, now in charge at Nottingham Forest, was also keen, but Celtic had a trump card after agreeing to let Ryan Christie move to Aberdeen as part of the deal.

Christie, 22, scored six goals in a loan spell in the latter half of last season and The Dons have now struck a deal with Celtic, to re-sign him on a permanent basis.