Celtic to try again for Wolves star after failed January approach as Rodgers eyes cover for priority position

Celtic had a disappointing January transfer window and publicly stated that most of their targets were not available, including Wolves star Hugo Bueno.

Brendan Rodgers was left with no defensive reinforcements despite a need for fresh legs, especially in the full-back position .

Bueno was one player Celtic were extremely interested in signing but fell short in their efforts because the Premier League side wanted to maintain their squad depth.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal, however, that a summer move to Celtic Park for the Wolves left-back is still possible.

Wolves dismissed the offer from Celtic in January to take him on loan until the end of the campaign, but the player himself was open to the experience of playing in Scotland.

The 21-year-old is keen to get consistent playing time and the Hoops may present that opportunity in the summer.

Celtic face competition for Wolves full-back

Signing a new left-back is a priority for Celtic and Bueno has been on the Scottish champions’ radar for a long time.

TEAMtalk sources state that they will face a battle for his services in the upcoming window as clubs in France and Spain look set to enter the conversation.

Bueno was signed by Wolves in 2019 from small Spanish side CD Areosa for just £3,000 and within just three years the 20-year-old rose from the under-18s to the first team.

However, he has struggled to nail down a spot in Gary O’Neil’s team and has started just four games in the Premier League this season.

Wolves face multiple bids for some of their most important players this summer, with Pedro Neto expected to leave for a high fee.

Rayan Alt-Nouri is also coveted by some of Europe’s biggest sides and his departure could be the one roadblock to the exit of Bueno.

Bueno may have to fill in for Wolves with many of their players set to depart in the summer, he is also on a long term deal until 2028 and seen by the Midlands side as an important player for the future.

Bueno is represented by Footfell and Echo who also look after the likes of Lautaro Martinez and former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Their connection to Celtic’s huge rivals is why some see Bueno ending up at the Gers, but they have a deal in place for Brazilian defender Jefte as an alternative.

