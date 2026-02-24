Celtic are interested in Mexican striker Armando Gonzalez for a potential summer deal, with Martin O’Neill’s side making contact with the entourage of the Chivas de Guadalajara frontman, though they face competition from Barcelona and West Ham.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for his club, notching 22 goals in 52 games for Chivas and earning plaudits for his clinical finishing. Nicknamed ‘La Hormiga’, which translates as ‘The Ant’, Gonzalez is renowned for his tireless work ethic and ability to exploit defensive gaps.

Sources also state that there are other Premier League sides keen and Bundesliga clubs are keeping tabs on the talented forward. This widespread interest highlights the high regard in which he is held by scouts across Europe.

Under O’Neill, who made a return to Celtic earlier this year, the club are keen to add quality to their attacking options. The veteran manager’s experience in the transfer market could prove key in securing the signature of this promising talent.

A move to Parkhead would provide Gonzalez with the perfect platform to showcase his skills in a competitive environment. Celtic have a strong tradition of nurturing young forwards, and the Mexican could follow in the footsteps of previous successful imports.

Competing with Barcelona and West Ham will be challenging, but Celtic’s passionate fanbase, guaranteed game time and history of European nights might sway the player.

But as mentioned, other Premier League clubs also hold interest and sources say he has plenty of options.

Celtic striker target could shine at the World Cup

As the summer approaches, negotiations are expected to intensify. Chivas will look to maximise value from their star asset, but this summer represents their last chance to command a fee for his services, with his contract expiring in December this year.

For Celtic supporters, the prospect of Gonzalez arriving is an exciting one, promising goals and excitement in the seasons ahead. O’Neill will be determined to land his man and strengthen the squad for the challenges that lie ahead.

However beating giants like Barcelona to his signature will be tough, and sources suggest that the Bundesliga is seen as the most likely destination for him at this stage.

Gonzalez is also a three-time capped Mexico international, and is likely to be part of their squad in their home World Cup this summer.

This will give him a chance to impress on the biggest stage and potentially attract more suitors. Celtic will need to move quickly if they want to secure his signature before the tournament kicks off.

