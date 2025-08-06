Celtic make Danish winger key target as Sunderland battle looms – sources

Celtic are intensifying their summer recruitment drive, with Brondby’s promising young winger Clement Bischoff emerging as a key target to bolster their flanks, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

As the Hoops aim to reclaim dominance in Scottish football and make waves in Europe, manager Brendan Rodgers is keen on adding depth and dynamism to the wide areas, with plans to secure two additional attacking players before the window slams shut.

19-year-old Danish under-21 international Bischoff has caught the eye of Celtic scouts, who view him as a versatile left-sided option capable of injecting pace and creativity into the squad.

Bischoff, who has risen through Brondby’s ranks, boasts impressive technical skills and a knack for beating defenders, attributes that align perfectly with Rodgers’ high-pressing philosophy.

Sources indicate that the Glasgow giants see him as a long-term investment, especially given his potential availability for a modest £6.3million fee — a bargain in today’s inflated market.

However, Celtic face competition in their pursuit. Sunderland have been heavily linked, leading the race after monitoring Bischoff closely, with whispers of an imminent bid.

Fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace have also scouted the teenager, drawn to his raw talent and affordability.

Adding intrigue, Bischoff was on the verge of a move to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this year, with an €8m deal agreed in February 2025, only for it to collapse at the eleventh hour due to contractual disagreements. Brondby’s sporting director later described the saga as disappointing, but it has left the door ajar for suitors like Celtic.

Bischoff’s decision to stay put temporarily has allowed him to continue developing in the Danish Superliga, where he’s featured prominently, contributing goals and assists.

For Celtic, landing him would signal ambition, especially amid efforts to replace potential departures and build a squad for multiple fronts. With the transfer deadline looming, negotiations could heat up soon.

Rodgers’ side have already made strategic signings this window, but reinforcing the wings remains a priority to challenge Rangers domestically and compete in the Champions League.

Fans at Parkhead will hope Bischoff’s arrival sparks a new era of flair, potentially forming a formidable attacking unit alongside the likes of Daizen Maeda and Jota. As the transfer mill churns, Celtic’s ability to outmanoeuvre rivals will be crucial in securing this rising star.

Celtic transfer news: Liverpool deal; Maeda wanted

👉 Brendan Rodgers plans Liverpool raid for midfielder as Celtic falter in playmaker race – sources

👉 Brentford want prolific Celtic striker as Yoane Wissa replacement – sources