Celtic are on the verge of securing a major coup with the imminent signing of Michel-Ange Balikwisha, TEAMtalk understands, and multiple more additions could follow before the window closes.

The versatile 24-year-old attacker, who is a long-standing target for the Hoops, is expected to join from Royal Antwerp, in a deal that could reach £5m.

Balikwisha has emerged as a priority for manager Brendan Rodgers, who is said to be thrilled at the prospect of adding the Belgian to his squad. TEAMtalk revealed on August 20 that Celtic had broadly agreed terms with Balikwisha, and now the deal is set to be completed.

He is expected to travel to Glasgow in the coming days to finalise the move, undergo a medical, and sign a contract with the Scottish champions.

Balikwisha, who has impressed with his pace, creativity, and goal-scoring ability, is set to bolster Celtic’s attacking options as they prepare for a demanding season.

The forward’s versatility to play across the front line makes him an ideal fit for Rodgers’ dynamic system. His arrival is seen as a statement of intent from Celtic, who are eager to maintain their dominance in the Scottish Premiership while making an impact in Europe.

The transfer, however, is part of a broader strategy at Celtic Park, with the club actively working on multiple deals before the window closes…

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE 🚨 Alexander Isak developments expected; Man Utd talent’s future up for grabs

Celtic eyeing more additions after Royal Antwerp star

TEAMtalk understands that Celtic want to finalise more deals soon, though sources indicate that some of these potential signings hinge on Celtic’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Securing UCL football would provide Celtic a significant financial boost and enhance the club’s appeal to prospective targets.

Rodgers is keen to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts, and Balikwisha’s capture could be a pivotal step in that direction.

The versatile forward joined Royal Antwerp from Standard Liege in 2021 and has notched 30 goals and 17 assists in 145 appearances for the club.

The signing will also take pressure off of the Celtic board who have come under serious criticism from fans who have been concerned about the lack of transfer activity so far.

As Celtic await confirmation of Balikwisha’s arrival, fans are buzzing with excitement over the prospect of seeing the talented, and much needed, forward in action.

With the Champions League qualifiers looming, as they prepare to face Kazakhstan side Kairat this evening (August 26), the Hoops are moving swiftly to ensure their squad is ready for the challenges ahead, and Balikwisha’s signing could prove to be a masterstroke in their ambitious plans.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 Free agents: The five best unattached players available in each position