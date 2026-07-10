Celtic are pushing to sign Egyptian international Emam Ashour from Al Ahly and have been told they need to pay £4million quickly to secure the deal, with TEAMtalk understanding that West Ham United are among his other suitors.

Sources say the Scottish champions face significant competition for the midfielder’s signature, but Ashour would be open to joining the club and playing in the Champions League next season.

Al Ahly are expecting offers for the player, and sources have indicated that Celtic are competing with three English sides.

West Ham United and Brighton have both scouted the 28-year-old, while Derby County have also monitored his progress. NEOM FC in Saudi Arabia are another club understood to be keen on signing him and ready to offer him lucrative wages.

The level of interest from clubs in the Premier League, Championship and the Middle East demonstrates the high regard in which Ashour is held.

He played a key role in Egypt’s World Cup campaign, starting every match and notching goals against Belgium and Australia in their run to the Round of 16, where they were narrowly beaten by Argentina.

As a key member of the Egypt national team and a regular starter for one of his home country’s top clubs, he has the qualities to make an impact in Scottish football. Celtic are firmly in the mix for his signature, but must convince Ashour that their project is right for him.

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Celtic must move quickly for £4m deal

Celtic, who are preparing for another season as title contenders and with European football on the horizon, see Ashour as a potential addition to strengthen their midfield options.

Ashour’s versatility is also seen as a major plus. Despite generally playing in central or attacking midfield for Al Ahly, he was deployed as a winger for Egypt in the World Cup. He has also featured as a right-back on occasion.

His arrival could provide balance and creativity in the middle of the park but also add depth in multiple areas, helping the team to perform at a high level both at home and abroad.

The Celtic board will often start low in transfer dealings but they may not be afforded time to low ball first as interest builds.

With multiple parties involved, the transfer could prove complicated.

Al Ahly will be looking to receive the best offer possible for their player, while Celtic will need to act decisively and likely match Ashour’s £4million price tag if they are to beat off the competition from English clubs and the Saudi interest.

It remains to be seen whether the Glasgow side can convince Ashour that their project is the right one for the next stage of his career. His future will decided in the coming weeks.

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