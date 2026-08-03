Celtic’s opening offer of around £6million for Frosinone winger Fares Ghedjemis has been rejected, TEAMtalk can confirm, dealing an early blow to the Scottish champions’ hopes of landing the Algerian international.

The Serie A club, who won promotion from the Italian second tier last season, are understood to be keen on keeping the forward, viewing him as an important part of their plans.

Despite the knock-back, Celtic remain determined to push the deal through and are continuing talks with their Italian counterparts today. Sources have been clear it will take at least £8million to get a deal moving forward.

Sources close to the negotiations state that the Glasgow side are confident they can ultimately get an agreement over the line.

Crucially, Ghedjemis himself is said to be enthusiastic about the prospect of a move to Celtic Park, a factor that could yet prove decisive.

The rejection of the initial bid underlines Frosinone’s reluctance to sell at the current valuation. The Italian outfit believe the player still has significant value to them and are in no rush to sanction his departure.

Celtic, fresh from another domestic title success, are prioritising reinforcements in wide areas and see Ghedjemis as a player capable of adding pace, directness and creativity to their attacking options.

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Celtic pushing hard to sign exciting Algerian int’l

Ghedjemis, 23, played a crucial role in helping Frosinone clinch promotion from Serie B.

The winger, who generally plays on the right flank, notched an impressive 15 goals in 37 league appearances last term.

His excellent form saw him rewarded with a place in Algeria’s World Cup squad, too.

Now, discussions are intensifying as Celtic seek to bridge the gap. Whether that involves an improved financial package or other incentives remains to be seen, but the Scottish club’s hierarchy are understood to be prepared to work hard to make the transfer happen.

Rangers also remain interested, but Celtic are ahead in the race as it stands.

For Ghedjemis, the opportunity to join one of Britain’s most successful clubs and play regularly in European competition holds obvious appeal. His willingness to force the issue may increase the pressure on Frosinone to sell.

As the transfer window continues, this deal has already developed into a test of resolve for both clubs. Celtic are not keen to overpay, while Frosinone will not easily surrender a player they rate highly.

With talks still live and the player himself eager to make the switch, the coming days could yet produce a breakthrough.

For now, though, the first formal approach has been turned down and Frosinone await an improved bid from Celtic.