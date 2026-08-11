Celtic are closing in on the signing of Haissem Hassan

Celtic are on the verge of completing the signing of Real Oviedo winger Haissem Hassan after the two clubs reached an agreement on a deal in principle, TEAMtalk can confirm.

It is understood the agreement centres on an initial fee of just under £6million, with a further £3 million available in performance-related add-ons.

The 24-year-old Egyptian international is expected to travel to Glasgow to finalise personal terms which are verbally agreed and undergo a medical, paving the way for an official announcement before the end of the week.

Hassan, a left-footed right winger known for his direct running and close control, has been on Celtic’s radar throughout the summer.

Born in Bagnolet, near Paris, to an Egyptian father and Tunisian mother, he represented France at youth level before switching allegiance to Egypt.

He impressed during the 2026 World Cup, particularly in the last-16 defeat to Argentina, where his energy and progressive carries drew widespread praise.

The player joined Real Oviedo from Villarreal in 2024 on a three-year contract. After helping hus side in La Liga last season, he remained a key figure following their relegation to the Segunda División.

With only one year left on his deal and the Spanish club needing to balance the books, Celtic were able to negotiate a fee well below his £10million release clause.

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Hassan’s arrival would add further competition and quality to Celtic’s attacking options.

Hassan is set to join recent summer recruits who have already made an impact in the early fixtures of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

The club’s recruitment team views the Egypt international as an ideal fit for the inverted winger role, capable of cutting inside and creating chances in the final third. Replacing Daizen Maeda and filling in the spot left by the injured Jota.

Negotiations had been ongoing for several weeks, as TEAMtalk revealed previously.

Persistent talks and improved terms have now brought both parties in line.

Subject to the usual formalities, Hassan is expected to become the first Egyptian to represent Celtic and could be available for selection in the near future as the champions continue their domestic title defence and European campaign.