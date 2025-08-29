Celtic are accelerating their efforts to strengthen their attacking line before the transfer window closes, with Anderlecht striker Kasper Dolberg emerging as a key target.

TEAMtalk understands that the Scottish champions have opened discussions with the 27-year-old Dane’s camp, and a fee of approximately £8.5 million could be enough to secure his services.

Dolberg, who has scored 12 goals in 55 caps for Denmark, is said to be enthusiastic about the potential move to Glasgow, drawn by the opportunity to spearhead Celtic’s campaign in the Scottish Premiership and European competitions.

The former Ajax standout, who joined Anderlecht from Nice in July 2023 for around £5 million, has rediscovered his form in Belgium, netting 44 goals in 95 appearances, including 24 in 45 games last season.

His clinical finishing and sharp positioning could provide the edge Brendan Rodgers seeks as Celtic aim to maintain their grip on Scottish football.

With the deadline approaching, Rodgers is keen to add at least two more players to his squad ahead of Sunday’s pivotal Old Firm clash with Rangers.

TEAMtalk can confirm another forward target on Celtic’s list, though they are at risk of missing out…

Celtic frustrated in pursuit of another forward

TEAMtalk understands that Celtic have also shown interest in Romanian international Louis Munteanu, but the 21-year-old CFR Cluj forward prefers a move to La Liga.

Munteanu, who shone on loan at Farul Constanța last term, is holding out for a Spanish switch, prompting Celtic to pivot toward other options.

In the meantime, new signings Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Marcelo Saracchi have begun training with Celtic, gearing up for the Rangers showdown on Sunday.

Balikwisha, a dynamic Belgian winger, and Saracchi, a seasoned Uruguayan full-back, bolster the squad’s depth and versatility.

As the transfer window nears its close, Celtic’s recruitment team is in overdrive to finalise deals.

Fans are optimistic that Dolberg’s potential arrival, alongside Balikwisha and Saracchi, will equip the Hoops to dominate domestically and make waves in Europe.

