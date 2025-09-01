Celtic are pushing to complete multiple signings on deadline day, with Anderlecht striker Kasper Dolberg among three exciting attacking targets, TEAMtalk understands.

The Scottish champions are competing with Old Firm rivals Rangers for a promising Premier League winger, while a versatile attacker is also on their wanted list.

Sources indicate that the most advanced deal is for Danish striker Dolberg, with Celtic closing in on a significant coup.

A broad agreement has been reached between Celtic and Anderlecht, with the 27-year-old forward now en route to Glasgow to finalize personal terms and undergo a medical.

Dolberg, known for his clinical finishing and experience at Ajax and Nice, could be the marquee signing Celtic fans have been craving to lead their line in both domestic and European competitions.

Meanwhile, Celtic are locked in a battle with rivals Rangers and Leicester City for Crystal Palace’s highly rated winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The 22-year-old, who impressed during a loan spell at Charlton Athletic, is a prime target for a season-long loan. Celtic are confident they can sway Rak-Sakyi with the promise of regular first-team football and the allure of Champions League action, which they believe is giving them an edge over their competitors.

Celtic agree personal terms with Norwegian winger

In another bold move, Celtic have intensified their pursuit of Hammarby’s Sebastian Tounekti.

Despite the Swedish club rejecting an improved offer for the 23-year-old Norwegian winger, negotiations remain ongoing.

Tounekti, eager to join the Hoops, has already agreed personal terms, and Celtic are pushing hard to finalize a deal for the versatile attacker, who has been hailed as one of Scandinavia’s brightest prospects.

Sources also state to keep an eye out for a potential move for a goalkeeper, again it would need to be opportunistic and fit the bill on the final day but sources say do not write off the prospect of a deal being done.

To cap their attacking reinforcements, Celtic are exploring options for another striker, potentially through a loan or an opportunistic offer.

With time ticking, manager Brendan Rodgers is determined to strengthen his squad for a tilt at domestic and European glory.

