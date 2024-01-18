Celtic urged to sign ‘incredible’ striker in January window: ‘He’s totally different from Kyogo’

Former Rangers and Scotland defender Alan Hutton has urged Celtic to sign an English Championship striker who would be “incredible” addition to Brendan Rodgers’ first XI.

Hutton believes Rodgers needs more forward options at Celtic Park, despite the club sitting eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table – although Rangers do have two games in hand.

And one player who Hutton believes can improve Celtic is QPR and Sotland frontman Lyndon Dykes.

Hutton feels the 28-year-old forward would ease the pressure on current Bhoys attackers Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu.

Dykes has already been heavily tipped to make a move to Glasgow, while it’s also suggested that he is open to a return to his homeland, ifRodgers comes calling.

The 6ft 2in striker has struggled for goals in the Championship this season, netting just four times in 23 outings for the Hoops, but that has not stopped him being a regular scorer at international level since 2020.

And Hutton told Football Insider that Celtic should take the plunge on the former Queen of the South and Livingston man.

He said: “I think he gives you something different. He’s totally different from Kyogo and we’ve seen what he can do with Scotland.

“He’s a willing runner, he works very hard to hold the ball up and he scores.

“Dykes will get more chances to score at Celtic and he’s definitely got that in his locker.

“Rodgers will be looking for someone a little bit different and he needs to ease the pressure off Kyogo a little bit.

“A lot of that weight is on his shoulders to score goals in big moments – like the Rangers game.

“They do need to bring someone new in.

“Oh Hyeon-gyu is still settling in, so there is time for improvement there.

“But someone to help come in to help from now until the end of the season would be an incredible signing for Celtic.”

Celtic are back in action on Sunday when they face Buckie Thistle at home in the Scottish Cup.