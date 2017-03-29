Celtic urged to act fast to tie down man dubbed ‘new Dalglish’

Celtic have been urged to tie down Stuart Armstrong to a new deal – or risk losing the man described as ‘the new Kenny Dalglish’ to the Premier League.

The playmaker, signed in a £2.5million deal from Dundee United two years ago, has blossomed under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers this season as the club closes in on yet another Scottish Premiership title.

But Armstrong’s performances have not gone unnoticed – despite his Celtic team-mates Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney attracting more newspaper headlines – and it’s feared the midfielder could soon be a target for big-spending Premier League clubs.

The player has drawn comparisons to Celtic great Kenny Dalglish among some of the club’s older fanbase, with the player of course going on to achieve legendary status as a player and later a manager at Liverpool.

But the warning over his future comes from Bhoys keeper Craig Gordon, who himself was recently the subject of interest from Chelsea before opting to sign a new deal at Parkhead.

“Stuart is playing fantastically well,” Gordon told the Daily Record. “He wasn’t in the team at the start of the season but went away and worked hard, got himself in the side and is now playing probably the best football of his career.

“To go into a Scotland team and play like he did on Sunday? He was outstanding.

“He ran his opposite number into the ground, Slovenia couldn’t deal with him. It’s great to have that amount of energy in your engine room, along with his other qualities He scores and makes goals. He’s a real asset for any team.

“He could play at Premier League level. He’s turning into a big player and doing it in big games. He’s scoring against Rangers and creating goals for Scotland.

“He’s got everything really and is playing with confidence. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were some big teams looking at him.”