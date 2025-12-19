Celtic boss Wilfried Nancy is under fire after losing his first four games in charge of the club, so does he deserve to be dismissed already?

There’s plenty of noise over Nancy’s position in charge of Celtic after he became the first manager in their history to lose his first two games. Then he lost his third game. Then he lost his fourth.

Compared to how caretaker manager Martin O’Neill seemed to be steadying the ship at Celtic Park, Nancy isn’t doing himself many favours at the moment.

Sources suggest the Celtic board are starting to sound out potential replacements amid concerns over investing too heavily in January into a style of play that doesn’t work.

But would it be too early for Celtic to sack the former Columbus Crew coach? Our writers debate whether to sack or stick.

Fraser Fletcher

Celtic have given themselves a massive headache with Nancy. Firstly hiring a manager who plays a completely alien system mid season is always going to be very tough. Look at Amorim and Man United.

However, any manager would know to do things gradually. For Nancy to change everything instantly has been shown as arrogant and the players are not on board. It’s a long road ahead and at the Old Firm you must win. I can’t see how he lasts much longer.

James Holland

It is too early into Nancy’s reign to sack him – they should give him time to turn results around.

Yes, it is a poor run for Celtic, but four weeks is not enough time for a coach to truly get their style of play across to the players, especially when operating with a back three.

Sacking Nancy would create yet more chaos at the club, and could risk them falling further behind league leaders Hearts. Rangers and Motherwell could also catch Celtic if they become managerless once again.

Martin O’Neill would be delighted to return to the hot seat, but it would be embarrassing for Celtic to crawl back to the 73-year-old just weeks after his exit.

Subhankar Mondal

Yes. As brutal as it sounds, Wilfried Nancy has done nothing so far to prove that he can take Celtic back to their glory days. Celtic should just admit that they made a mistake in hiring Nancy and bring Martin O’Neill back.

Rob McCarthy

I’m normally always a ‘give a manager more time’ type of person, but sometimes it just feels like someone is just not the right fit – and that’s exactly how I feel about Celtic and Wilfried Nancy.

Indeed, if he doesn’t get a positive result against Aberdeen on Sunday then I would say bail out now, get Martin O’Neill back in charge until the end of the season and then have the summer to completely re-assess things.

After Brendan Rodgers walked away in surprising fashion, there was no need to move to get Nancy on board, especially when it became immediately clear that the players had responded quickly to former Celtic Park chief O’Neill.

It’s unthinkable for Celtic to have lost four games in a row, especially with three of them being domestically and at a time when you’d normally get the new manager ‘spike’ in results and performance.

For that reason, I genuinely believe they need to act sooner rather than later, especially when the Scottish Premiership title race is still very much alive.

James Marshment

To lose four games in a row as Celtic manager is simply unacceptable; to lose your first four after your arrival is simply unfathomable and it is easy to see why the vultures are circling.

Yet, for me, I think the poor guy deserves time and very few coaches can press their ideas on a side in just a few short weeks and in the midst of a hectic schedule.

Granted, Martin O’Neill before him did have that instant impact, but he’s a man who knows the club well and, having enjoyed years of previous success, arrived with the pressure off.

The Celtic board hired him after a pretty long pursuit, so I think they need to stick by him. Four matches, albeit woeful defeats, is not enough time to judge.

However, I won’t lie… lose a few more and Nancy will not just be in serious trouble, but he’ll leave the Glasgow giants with little choice. The next game is massive for him!

Samuel Bannister

Had they not identified Nancy as a coach they were willing to wait to appoint, he might be under even more pressure now, but Celtic have reason to doubt his suitability for the job.

The fact that no manager before him had lost their first two games in charge says as much about the power of the club as it does the struggles he’s faced.

But results speak louder than words and if the current trends continue, Celtic may have no choice but to backtrack.

They should give him the three games before January to see if they should build a squad for him in the next transfer window, but if he loses all three, they should sever ties immediately.

Steve Pearson

The only thing worse than hiring a dud is failing to admit you’ve hired a dud.

If Nancy keeps this up, Celtic won’t win the SPL and any season in which they’re not top dogs in Scotland should be marked down as a disastrous one.

Nancy out, Martin O’Neill in until the end of the season and re-assess closer to the summer at a time when the Irishman has delivered yet another league title.