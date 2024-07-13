Celtic are reportedly working on signing a second goalkeeper this summer as they close in on the addition of a former English Premier League title winner.

The reigning Scottish champions are expected to complete the stunning signing of former Leicester City stopper Kasper Schmeichel this weekend.

However, it’s reported that Brendan Rodgers is now pushing for a second shot-stopper to be brought in during the summer window.

Schmeichel will be heading to Celtic Park as the club’s new No.1 next season, with the 37-year-old having ended his one-year stint in Belgium with Anderlecht.

The Dane won the Premier League and FA Cup during his time at Leicester and will provide valuable experience after Joe Hart’s retirement at the end of last season.

However, Football Insider reports that Celtic are not just content with bringing in Schmeichel and are in talks to sign a second goalkeeper which will add even more strength in depth.

The club expects a second deal to be finalised before they fly out to the United States next week to commence their pre-season tour.

That would allow both new stoppers the chance to get to know their teammates and settle in while on tour.

Hart exit leaves big Celtic void

Hart’s decision to call it a day at just 37, which is still relatively young by goalkeeper levels, came as a surprise given his performance levels were still more than adequate.

The former England international had played a significant role in Celtic’s success throughout his time at the club, featuring 153 times and keeping 64 clean sheets.

Celtic also boasted the best defensive record in the Scottish Premiership last season, which helped them retain the title.

In terms of other transfer targets for the club, they remain in the market for another forward and have Norwich City’s Adam Idah in their sights after his impressive loan spell with the club.

The Canaries rejected Celtic’s initial £4million offer for his services, although it’s expected that a second improved bid will be made.

