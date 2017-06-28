Centre-back Buxton returns to Burton

Jake Buxton: Joins Wigan Athletic

Burton have re-signed defender Jake Buxton following his departure from Wigan.

Buxton, 32, has signed a one-year deal to rejoin the Brewers after leaving Wigan by mutual consent last week in order to move closer to his family.

“He has come on as a player since (his first Burton spell) and very nearly made the Premier League with Derby,” manager Nigel Clough told the Brewers’ official website.

“He’s a very good, experienced defender. He knows the challenges we face at the club. He’ll be under no illusions and will fit straight in.”

Buxton began his career at Mansfield and first joined Burton in 2008 before following Clough to Derby in August 2009.

He signed a three-year deal when Wigan signed him for an undisclosed fee in July last year and made a total of 39 appearances.

