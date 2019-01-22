CEO confirms Liverpool are on the hunt for new kit deal

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has confirmed the club are actively looking for a new kit deal.

Liverpool have been partnered with New Balance and their affiliate company Warrior since the start of the 2012/13 season, having exclusively worn the Boston-based brand from the 2015/16 season.

The current deal with the American manufacturers is worth £45million, but it runs out in 2020 and Moore says the club are looking at alternatives.

With Liverpool expected to soon announce pre-tax profits of €100million-plus for the 2017/18 season, the club are exploring options which reflect their increasing revenue.

Moore told Arabian Business: “It’s an important part of our overall commercial make-up, not only for the revenue it brings, but live-and-die soccer fans [care] about their kit manufacturer and designs as part of how they show themselves as fans.

“We think we are uniquely placed right now to build upon what we already have with New Balance… we think it’s a great opportunity to build on our global distribution.”

Manchester United’s kit contract with Adidas is worth £75million per season -the highest in the Premier League, while Chelsea’s Nike deal is reportedly worth £60million per season.

Reports late last year claimed that talks had taken place between Liverpool and New Balance over an extension to the current deal with the Reds believed to be looking for a significant rise to rival the most lucrative deals in England.