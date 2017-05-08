Cesc Fabregas lifts lid on battle to impress Conte at Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas has come clean on his battle to win favour under Antonio Conte – and now wants Chelsea to wrap up title glory as quickly as possible.

The Spaniard was a deserved Man of the Match as Chelsea beat Middlesbrough to move one win away from winning the title and our feature on the player straight after the game highlighted his importance to the Blues.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game on Monday night, Fabregas admitted he’s had to dig deep but now feels he’s come out the other side a far stronger player.

“It’s been a difficult year for me. I’m used to playing a lot but I feel I have matured a lot,” he said.

“Many people told me I am not the type of player for Antonio Conte and I should leave but I like challenges. I hadn’t played every game but I think I have played in the last 20 games. When I have been on the pitch maybe my contribution is better than a full season.”

Chelsea face West Brom at The Hawthorns on Friday night knowing a win will secure the title and Fabregas is keen to get the trophy wrapped up as quickly as possible.

“We are close and in football nothing is done until it’s done. Hopefully on Friday we can have the title. It would be amazing to do it Friday – the quicker the better,” he added.

Reflecting on the 3-0 win over Boro, Fabregas added: “Today is a big step forward. Nothing is done yet and it’s a big final on Friday.”