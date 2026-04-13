Cesc Fabregas is rapidly emerging as one of the most sought-after young coaches in world football, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that several Premier League giants – including Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea – are closely monitoring his progress.

Sources indicate that Fabregas’ camp are fully aware his stock is rising sharply, with his work at Como earning widespread recognition across Europe’s top clubs.

The Italian side are on track to have their most successful season since 1949/50, as they currently sit 5th in the Serie A table, firmly in the race for their first-ever Champions League qualification.

While there are currently no managerial vacancies among England’s elite, that has not stopped clubs from carrying out detailed due diligence on potential future candidates.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Man City’s sporting director Hugo Viana has been actively assessing long-term successors to Pep Guardiola.

Enzo Maresca and Vincent Kompany are understood to be leading contenders, but Fabregas has also been discussed internally and remains on their radar.

However, TEAMtalk can confirm that both Arsenal and Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on the former Spain international.

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Cesc Fabregas on Arsenal, Chelsea shortlists

Arsenal, for their part, remain fully supportive of Mikel Arteta, although the Spaniard has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Contract talks are expected this summer, but the club’s immediate focus is firmly on their ongoing Premier League title push.

However, as is standard practice at elite clubs, contingency planning is ongoing.

Should Arsenal fall short of major silverware again this season, questions could potentially be raised about the long-term direction and Fabregas is among the names being tracked as part of that process.

The Gunners are not alone among his former clubs.

Chelsea are also understood to be impressed with Fabregas’s rapid development in management and have included him among the profiles they are monitoring.

While the club insist they have no intention of parting company with Liam Rosenior, they continue to maintain a shortlist of potential future options – a strategy previously seen under Enzo Maresca.

Fabregas, however, remains fully committed to his current role. The 38-year-old took charge of Como in 2023 during their time in Serie B and as mentioned, has since overseen historic progress.

Sources close to the coach insist he has no plans to leave the Italian side at this stage, as he continues to build his managerial career.

Despite that stance, his growing reputation means interest is only expected to intensify with some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs already positioning themselves should an opportunity arise in the future.

Latest Arsenal and Chelsea news

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea retain ‘strong’ interest in exciting Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri, whose future at the Emirates is the subject of speculation.

Borussia Dortmund are also big admirers of the 19-year-old, who is very highly rated at the Emirates but hasn’t been given consistent minutes by Arteta this season.

In other news, we have revealed that Arsenal and Chelsea have both launched enquiries over a potential move for Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga.

The Foxes are at serious risk of being relegated from the Championship, and the supremely talented 16-year-old looks primed for a big move this summer, with Manchester City among a host of other suitors.

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