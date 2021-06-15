Cesc Fabregas urges Tuchel to resist urge to sell costly Chelsea duo

Cesc Fabregas insists Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are ready to show their best for Chelsea next season after mixed debut campaigns in the Premier League.

The Blues shelled out a club-record fee to sign Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in an initial £70m fee. His Germany team-mate Werner arrived earlier in the summer, Chelsea paying the £47.5m exit clause to bring him in from RB Leipzig.

However, the duo endured mixed campaigns. Havertz, however, did finish the season scoring the winner in the Champions League final as the Blues were crowned champions of Europe.

For Werner though it was a huge struggle. After starting brightly, his form soon dipped and he netted just six Premier League goals in 35 appearances.

That has led to strong speculation that Thomas Tuchel is ready to sign a new striker. Erling Haaland has been touted as a possible target. However, strong rumours claim the Blues will go all out to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club from Inter Milan.

And although quieter, there have also been some transfer whispers surrounding the future of Havertz.

However, Fabregas is adamant the pair will hit top form next season and says they should be afforded time to settle.

“I watch every single Chelsea game, so I’ve followed the first seasons of the club’s two big German signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, very closely. I am convinced next season we will start to really see the best of them,” Fabregas wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

“As a midfielder who likes to make assists, I have played behind strikers before who are going through a bad time or suffering with their confidence. It’s a bit of both that it can be frustrating that they miss chances. But I would also be thinking at some time Werner will score.

“The most important thing is that he keeps making the runs, that his timing is good, that he’s not offside. With his speed he will always get chances.

“Players like Werner are so valuable nowadays because players want the ball at their feet a lot. As a midfielder, you would like this type of player to run on to your passes.

“I’d definitely still keep trying to find him in games because when your own team-mates start doubting you, this is the worst feeling you can have because you feel it.

“What I like is to talk to people always in a positive way. Eeven if in training they miss then you say ‘well done, the next one will go in’. Even if it has to be 100 times. Football is so much about confidence and what’s in your head. That’s especially true with strikers who depend so much on scoring or not scoring.

“If they miss, it’s when you need to support them the most.”

Fabregas names best position for Havertz

Fabregas also believes Havertz’s best position is through the middle in a ‘false 9’ role.

“I was talking to my Monaco team-mate Kevin Volland, who was a team-mate of Havertz at Bayer Leverkusen. He told me that Havertz would usually struggle a little bit at the start of seasons to get going. But once he gets a clear ride and is mentally good then he’s a fantastic player,” Fabregas added.

“Havertz didn’t start very, very well at Chelsea and sometimes he looked off the pace.

“But once Thomas Tuchel put him in a false nine position, it was working better. He didn’t have to touch a lot of the ball, but he helped the team tick. He was not losing the ball, he made everyone else secure, he was creating stuff.

“And I think at the end of the season, he was very, very good.

“I saw that both Werner and Havertz scored for Germany in their last warm-up game, so, hopefully, they can have a good tournament and, definitely, I think we will see different players for Chelsea next season.”

