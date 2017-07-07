Chadli left out of WBA training camp after Pulis disagreement

West Brom have left Nacer Chadli out of their pre-season training camp in Austria after a confrontation between the club’s record signing and boss Tony Pulis.

The Baggies departed on Tuesday, leaving behind the winger after he aired his concerns to Pulis over how the squad would be preparing ahead of the new campaign.

According to John Percy’s story in The Telegraph:

It is alleged that Chadli was reluctant to take part in Pulis’ gruelling fitness routine, which includes 5am starts and back-to-back jogs up Austrian hills, and is doing his own strength and conditioning in England.

Percy goes on to state that the talks between Chadli and Pulis ended amicably and the Belgian was given permission to skip the trip having assured the manager that he would be up to speed by the time his team-mates return.

Albion have returned to the same camp repeatedly in recent years and Pulis will justify his methods by pointing to the fact that the Baggies lost the fewest number of days to injury last season.

Belgium star Chadli is still expected to travel to Hong Kong next week for the Premier League Asia Trophy.