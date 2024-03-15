Champions League draw: Arsenal vs Bayern as Harry Kane looms; Man City face ultimate test

Arsenal drew Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich and Manchester City will square off against Real Madrid in the quarter finals of the Champions League, while the route to the final for all sides has also been mapped out.

Arsenal advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2010 when squeezing past FC Porto via penalties on Tuesday night.

Man City, meanwhile, cruised into the last eight with a pair of comfortable 3-1 victories over FC Copenhagen.

Joining the English pair in the draw were Spanish trio Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, German pair Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and French champions PSG.

The draw also mapped out each club’s respective route to the final, with Arsenal and Man City learning who could lay in wait if they overcome their quarter-final opponents.

Arsenal drew Bayern Munich, with the tall task of containing Harry Kane now presented to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Kane would no doubt love to knock his old rivals out of Europe, while an Arsenal win would likely ensure Kane’s first season in Munich is a trophyless one.

Man City were drawn to face Real Madrid in arguably the tie of the round. The winner of that tie will fancy their chances of going all the way.

Quarter-final draw in full

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

PSG vs Barcelona

Semi-final draw

Atletico Madrid/Borussia Dortmund vs PSG/Barcelona

Arsenal/Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid/Man City

The final will take place in London at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

