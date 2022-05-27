In a Predictions special we’ve got six questions that need answering for Saturday’s huge Champions League final showdown between European heavyweights Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The English and Spanish giants have won the competition a whopping 19 times between them, with Liverpool hoisting the trophy on six occasions and Real a remarkable 13 times.

Saturday’s contest is a repeat of the 2018 final in Kyiv when Gareth Bale came off the bench to score twice and sink the Reds. It was also a game where Mo Salah was forced off through injury on the half-hour mark and Loris Karius famously made two blunders – although it later emerged that he was actually concussed during the final.

So will it be Salah’s revenge and a cup Treble for Liverpool or more European glory for a Real side who have rode their luck throughout the tournament?

Taking us on this weekend for the final of all finals is Harry Youngs from Plymouth-based indie band The Native. The Plymouth Argyle fan takes on our man Rob with six specialised questions on the game in Paris.

You can check out The Native’s music right here…

Last time out Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden took us on for the final day of the Premier League season. You can check out how Tom and Rob both got on right here.

Champions League (Saturday, 8pm)

Who will win the match?

Harry: Liverpool

Rob: Liverpool

What will be the method of victory? (Eg 90 mins, AET or pens)

Harry: Normal time, 1-0

Rob: After extra-time, 3-2

Who will score the first goal?

Harry: Mo Salah

Rob: Luis Diaz

Who will be named Man of the Match?

Harry: Alisson

Rob: Luis Diaz

Who will collect the first booking?

Harry: David Alaba

Rob: Trent Alexander-Arnold (will have his hands full with Vinicius Jnr)

Pick one player from either side who could decide the match.

Harry: Karim Benzema or Mo Salah

Rob: Luis Diaz or Vinicius Jnr

Stream ‘Blindside’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

The Native are on social media – give them a follow!

Twitter

Instagram