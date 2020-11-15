Champions League Matchday 4: Bets & Predictions

The 2020/21 Champions League continues apace on November 24/25, with some crucial ties set to be played across Europe.

Matchday 4 provides some teams with the opportunity to progress to the last 16, thus allowing them to rotate their squads for the last two group games.

Manchester United vs Istanbul Basaksehir

United are still well placed in Group H despite a surprise defeat in the reverse fixture, although they can ill-afford another slip-up.

The Red Devils are level with RB Leipzig on six points, with Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir three points behind that pair.

United will fancy their chances of bouncing back in this game despite struggling to produce their best form at Old Trafford this term.

Basaksehir have conceded eight goals in losing their last three European away games, and this should be a comfortable victory for the Premier League club.

Rennes vs Chelsea

Chelsea are top of Group E with seven points from their three matches and a victory in France would put them in pole position to qualify for the knockout phase.

Goals by Timo Werner (2) and Tammy Abraham secured a 3-0 victory over Rennes at Stamford Bridge, and a similar outcome is expected in the return game.

The Blues have been steadily improving over the past few weeks, conceding just one goal in their last six outings in all competitions.

Rennes have picked up just one point from their first three group games and an early exit from the competition is on the cards.

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain head into their game against RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes with ground to make up in Group H.

Last year’s beaten finalists have lost two of their first three games this term and desperately needed to record a victory on Matchday 4.

Leipzig triumphed 2-1 in the reverse fixture to avenge their 3-0 defeat against PSG in the semi-finals of last season’s competition.

PSG have reached the knockout stage on their last eight Champions League appearances and should keep their qualification hopes alive with a victory here.

Liverpool vs Atalanta

Liverpool inflicted Atalanta’s heaviest home European defeat last time out to put themselves in complete control of Group D.

The Reds were 5-0 victors in Bergamo and will qualify for the round of 16 if they can record another victory at Anfield.

Liverpool’s record at home against Italian teams is W8 D1 L4, although though they were defeated in two of the last six.

Numerous Injury problems mean there is no value in backing Liverpool, but they should have enough about them to avoid defeat in this game.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid

Inter are in danger of losing touch in Group B after picking up just two points from their three matches to date.

They were unfortunate to lose in Madrid in their most recent outing, with Rodrygo’s goal 10-minutes from sealing a 3-2 win for the La Liga giants.

That result moved Madrid onto four points, a point behind Borussia Monchengladbach and level with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Inter have never lost at home to Madrid (W5 D2) and they are fancied to enhance that record in their latest meeting.

Olympiakos v Manchester City

City have scored three goals in each of their Group C victories, opening with a 3-1 home defeat of Porto before 3-0 victories at Marseille and home to Olympiakos.

They have bagged 44 goals in their last 16 Champions League matches and won eight of their 12 away games in this competition.

Olympiakos will be looking for a second home win having beaten Marseille 1-0 in their opening game in the group.

However, City ran out 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture, and it would be a major surprise if they failed to follow up in Greece.

Champions League Matchday 4 Prediction

All four Premier League clubs should win their respective matches on Matchday 4, although Liverpool’s injury problems make them a risky proposition.

Man Utd should have little difficulty gaining their revenge against Basaksehir, while Chelsea and City are fancied to win their respective matches at Rennes and Olympiakos.

PSG also look a good bet to beat Leipzig, while the game between Inter and Madrid could once again feature plenty of goals.

Back United (H), Chelsea (A), City (A) and PSG (H) with over 3.5 goals in the Inter versus Madrid fixture for a tempting 21/2 accumulator.