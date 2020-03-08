Champions League Round of 16 Preview

The road to Istanbul continues over the next week as the second leg ties in the Champions League round of 16 are staged.

Six of the eight ties are fairly evenly balanced after the first meeting, setting up the prospect of some thrilling action in the reverse fixtures.

There are two ties scheduled on Tuesday, March 10, with RB Leipzig hosting Tottenham Hotspur while Valencia go head-to-head with Atalanta.

Spurs have a hugely difficult task on their hands as they bid to progress to the quarter-finals for the second successive year.

Jose Mourinho’s side trail 1-0 after the first leg and will need to perform much better if they are to beat the Bundesliga side on their own ground.

Valencia also have a mountain to climb in their tie following their 4-1 drubbing in Italy in the first meeting.

Atalanta warmed up for the game by smashing seven goals past Lecce in Serie A and are strongly fancied to make it through to the last eight.

Holders Liverpool are in action the following evening as they face Atletico Madrid at Anfield. The Reds trail 1-0, but will be confident of overturning that deficit on home soil.

The Reds have been struggling for fluency over the past few weeks and may find it tough to break down Atletico’s stubborn defence.

The game between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia will go ahead, although the French club have confirmed it will take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

PSG are 2-1 behind after the first leg in Germany and will find it difficult to overcome a Dortmund side who have been in fine form.

Manchester City face Real Madrid on Tuesday, March 17, aiming to complete a famous victory over the La Liga outfit.

City triumphed 2-1 in Spain and will rightly fancy their chances of completing the job back at the Etihad Stadium.

Juventus host Lyon on the same evening with a 1-0 deficit to overcome. The Serie A side won all three home matches during the group stage and should progress to the quarter-finals.

Barcelona are also strongly fancied to make it through to the last eight the following night as they take on Napoli at the Nou Camp.

The two sides fought out a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but Barca should possess too much firepower for Napoli in the reverse fixture.

Napoli have been beaten 5-0 and 2-1 on their two previous visits to Barcelona and the Spanish club are fully expected to add another victory this time around.

Bayern Munich versus Chelsea completes the round-up of 16 line-up and the Bundesliga side look certainties to progress to the next stage.

They triumphed 3-0 at Stamford Bridge and it would be a major surprise if they blew that advantage at the Allianz Arena.