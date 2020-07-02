Liverpool suffered just their second defeat of the Premier League season in their first game as reigning champions – and it was quite comprehensive.



Jurgen Klopp’s side travelled to face the team they had taken the league title from in their first game after getting their hands on the crown, but Manchester City stunned them.

Kevin De Bruyne converted a penalty on 25 minutes to put last season’s winners ahead. The lead was doubled 10 minutes later by former Liverpool man Raheem Sterling, before Phil Foden made it three on the stroke of half-time to send the Reds in stunned at the break.

Matters were made worse for Liverpool when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain diverted the ball into his own net midway through the second half, giving City a remarkable four-goal lead.