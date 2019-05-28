Championship chairman sends message to Man Utd over £15m target

Swansea City chairman Trevor Birch has fired a warning to Manchester United over their pursuit of winger Daniel James.

Last week the Mail and Sky Sports reported that United were close to an agreement, but now James, 21, looks like being Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first summer signing.

There was other interest in the speedy winger, who almost joined Leeds in January,with Everton and Newcastle United interested, as well as Brighton, who have just appointed James’s boss at Swansea Graham Potter.

United though “offered the most attractive transfer fee and wages” for the player, who has caught the eye this term in his breakthrough season with five goals and 10 assists.

Birch has however responded to speculation surrounding James, making a statement on his valuation.

He told Wales Online when asked if he expects departures: “I can’t see there being many.

“If the Dan James thing happens then there might possibly be one or two, I don’t know. But I can’t see a fire sale of players.

“If someone comes in with an offer that is sensible and proper player trading then you would have to think about that.

“But you can’t give players away. You’ve got to get the right value for them.

“We aren’t in a position, and I am pretty well versed in financial positions and football clubs, where we have to sell a player or it is ‘Good Night Vienna’. We can hold out for the right prices.”