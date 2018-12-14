Championship club ban newspaper as wage disputes are settled

Bolton Wanderers have imposed a stadium ban on the Bolton News chief football writer Marc Iles after his reporting of their financial woes.

Iles will not be granted access to the stadium for home fixtures or pre-match press conferences, a decision taken following his coverage of Wanderers’ recent off-field issues.

The ban comes after Iles published a tweet regarding the delayed payment of wages to players and staff for November.

In what had been an on-going dispute, Iles marked the end of the saga with a GIF depicting a scene from the Muppets Christmas Carol which the club took offence to.

I understand Wanderers’ players and coaching staff have been paid their overdue November salary this morning. #bwfc pic.twitter.com/ICDdLBBJx3 — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) December 14, 2018

[Iles’ Tweet after it was announced all outstanding wages had been paid].

In an article released by the Bolton News, they claimed that information of the ban was sent by club chairman Ken Anderson via email to their editors this morning, and begins with immediate effect.

Addressing the media this afternoon, manager Phil Parkinson said: “I’ve only just heard, obviously that’s the chairman’s decision.

“I’ll probably be speaking to him later on this afternoon, that’s all I can say on the matter.”

The club claimed to find the Tweet ‘offensive and amateurish’, while stating they had held long-term concerns over the tone and accuracy of Iles’ reporting.