Championship clubs circling with Charlton’s Pogba transfer unlikely

Charlton Athletic may no longer be interested in signing Florentin Pogba, even though the centre-back has been on trial at the South London club, it is claimed.

Florentin, brother of United ace Paul, had been training at Charlton ahead of a proposed January move to the Addicks – but this now looks to be off the table.

According to reports, Charlton are looking at alternatives to Pogba, despite the defender impressing while training with the club, amid fears the 29-year-old is too old for the club to make a sell-on profit from.

Pogba had been playing his football in the US for the MLS side Atlanta but following his release in January he is now looking for a new employer.

The Guinea international has played most of his career in Ligue 1 for St Etienne, where he was likened to the Paris Saint Germain centre-half, Thiago Silva.

Following a move to the Turkish side Genclerbirligi in 2018, the defender’s form has faltered.

With Charlton’s stance made clear, other Championship clubs have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Pogba.

Blackburn, Stoke and Wigan Athletic have emerged as the three frontrunners in securing the Guinean’s signature.

It is believed that Pogba is seeking employment in England to be closer to his family, including his younger brother Paul.

Charlton are yet to be linked with an alternative defender, but the club will need to do their business soon if they are to recruit at the back – with the transfer window closing on Friday.

Meanwhile in the league, the Addicks are currently flirting dangerously above the Championship trap door – with only four points separating themselves and those in the relegation zone.

Next up is a relegation showdown with Barnsley, one of the sides in the relegation zone looking to leapfrog Athletic.