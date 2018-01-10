Championship super computer predicts outcome of final table

A so-called super-computer has predicted the final outcome of the Championship table – and it’s no surprise to see who is backed to come out on top.

With 26 out of 46 matches played, the table is beginning to take shape, with Wolves setting a blistering pace at the top.

And it’s no surprise to see Nuno Espirito Santo’s side finish the season promoted to the Premier League – with the “just-for-fun” talkSPORT computer also backing Gary Rowett’s Derby to go up alongside them.

The predictor also makes good reading for fans of Aston Villa, Leeds, Cardiff and Middlesbrough who are all backed to contest the play-off places.

However, it’s not such good for the likes of Carabao Cup semi-finalists Bristol City, nor one-time pacesetters Sheffield United.

Here’s how the table is expected to finish…

24 Burton (relegated)

23 Birmingham (relegated)

22 Hull City (relegated)

21 Bolton

20 Sunderland

19 Barnsley

18 QPR

17 Reading

16 Millwall

15 Ipswich

14 Sheffield Wednesday

13 Brentford

12 Sheffield United

11 Nottingham Forest

10 Norwich

9 Preston

8 Bristol City

7 Fulham

6 Middlesbrough (play-offs)

5 Leeds (play-offs)

4 Cardiff City (play-offs)

3 Aston Villa (play-offs)

2 Derby

1 Wolves