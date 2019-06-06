Championship winger to undergo Man Utd medical ahead of £15m move

Daniel James will undergo a medical with Manchester United on Thursday ahead of completing his £15m move from Swansea.

The 21-year-old winger has been preparing for Wales’ Euro 2020 qualification double-header against Croatia and Hungary but has been given permission to break away from Ryan Giggs’ squad at their base near Chester, according to Sky Sports News.

James will make the short journey to United’s HQ at Carrington to complete the final stages to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing at Old Trafford.

United and Swansea have been negotiating a deal worth £15million for the flying winger, who almost joined Leeds in January before the deal fell through at the last minute.

James will return to Giggs’ squad after his medical and will fly out with his team-mates to Osijek in Croatia for their qualifier on Saturday.

