Chance to work with Klopp key behind Matip Liverpool move

Defender Joel Matip says he is relieved to finally be on Jurgen Klopp’s side after his summer move to Liverpool from Schalke.

The 25-year-old went up against Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund side often during his time in the Bundesliga, with the Ruhr derby noted as one of the most electric atmospheres in Germany.

And, after often being on the wrong side of Klopp success in the past, Matip insists it was an easy decision to take the opportunity to work with him at Liverpool.

“Jurgen Klopp is a great coach,” he told the official Liverpool FC Magazine.

“He was the coach of Dortmund when I was at Schalke but now I have the possibility to play for him at Liverpool.

“It was a very easy decision to play for him at Liverpool. It was a very easy decision to play for him too because he can make every player better.

“Schalke versus Dortmund is the biggest derby in German football. They were hard games because his team was so good and we had some very close results.

“Those results were not always good for us, though!”